Mark A. Goldfarb Buys 4,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $233,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,982.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.8 %

SCHW traded down $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $57.88. The company had a trading volume of 65,983,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,966,566. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.68. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 717,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,317,000 after acquiring an additional 851,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.04.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

