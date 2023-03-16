Mark J. Bolus Sells 468 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBUGet Rating) Director Mark J. Bolus sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $24,743.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,039.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Community Bank System Stock Down 0.2 %

Community Bank System stock opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $72.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBUGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 50.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBU shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Stories

