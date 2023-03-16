Mark J. Bolus Sells 468 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) Director Mark J. Bolus sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $24,743.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,039.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Community Bank System Stock Down 0.2 %

Community Bank System stock opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $72.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 50.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBU shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Stories

