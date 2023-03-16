Marotta Asset Management Cuts Stake in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Nerdy were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 108,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 5,795.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 28,977 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 75,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 894,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 868,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 894,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,503 shares of company stock worth $464,218 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Stock Performance

NYSE NRDY opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 98.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRDY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.90.

About Nerdy

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.