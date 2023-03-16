Marotta Asset Management Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. FMR LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after buying an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after buying an additional 311,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after buying an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 594,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,985,000 after buying an additional 270,780 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.2 %

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

LMT stock opened at $473.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $467.59 and a 200-day moving average of $457.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

