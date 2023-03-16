Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VAC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $134.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.74. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

