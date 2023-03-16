Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Increased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

Several analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Cowen cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $76.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

