Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. XR Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

Insider Activity

Booking Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,085 shares of company stock valued at $4,824,315. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,413.62. 41,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,507. The stock has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,421.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,074.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,630.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

