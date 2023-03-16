Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 354 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,041 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LHX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.21. 64,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,849. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.53. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $264.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.