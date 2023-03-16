Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.40. 424,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,785,039. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

