Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lifted by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 5.1% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,238,920,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,420,000 after buying an additional 137,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $348.08 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $366.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

