Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.20. Mattel has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 50.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 454.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.