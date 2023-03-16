Maxim Group Downgrades Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) to Hold

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Down 3.0 %

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $5.25. 8,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,902. The stock has a market cap of $60.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.57. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 43,442 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 123,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 45,122 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

