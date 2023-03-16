McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the February 13th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.68. The stock had a trading volume of 397,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,970. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $195.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.80.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after buying an additional 333,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after purchasing an additional 179,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

