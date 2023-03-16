Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Short Interest Update

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the February 13th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Membership Collective Group

In related news, Director Richard Caring acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,075.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Stock Up 13.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Membership Collective Group by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 394,745 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCG traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. Membership Collective Group has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $9.63.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.