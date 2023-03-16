Metahero Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $24.44 million and $687,106.47 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.80 or 0.01270222 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00011063 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.48 or 0.01594734 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00023323 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.