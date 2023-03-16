Metars Genesis (MRS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.01 Million

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Metars Genesis has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metars Genesis token can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00006362 BTC on popular exchanges. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $100.01 million and approximately $37,388.09 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metars Genesis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00405014 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,856.06 or 0.27376310 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.60214487 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $41,928.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metars Genesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metars Genesis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.