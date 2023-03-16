Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $406,161.88

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.76 or 0.00011077 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $46.98 million and $406,161.88 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,048,497 coins and its circulating supply is 17,027,564 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

