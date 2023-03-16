Mina Trading Up 20.1% This Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00003187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $693.47 million and $60.96 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.45 or 0.00404994 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,857.49 or 0.27374947 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,013,040,893 coins and its circulating supply is 868,739,370 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,012,780,252.8400393 with 868,320,158.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.77284086 USD and is down -9.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $120,499,284.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

