Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.51) Per Share

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Down 5.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

NASDAQ MNMD opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 416,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,638,774 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 103.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 548,187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. 20.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $29,038.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,959 shares in the company, valued at $838,746.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,922 shares of company stock worth $55,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.