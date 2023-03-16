Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading 11.9% Higher

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.74 and last traded at $43.74. Approximately 1,634,961 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,175,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.87.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $367,498.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $367,498.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $186,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,478.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,611 shares of company stock worth $1,384,409. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

