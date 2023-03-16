Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Mistras Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 26,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $168.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.49. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mistras Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Mistras Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 394,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mistras Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Mistras Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

