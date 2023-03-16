Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MBPFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 169 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.19) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.
Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.
