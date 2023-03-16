MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.73.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $89.45. 196,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,530. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $163.89. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.56.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $718,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,639 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after purchasing an additional 864,178 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 30.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,655,000 after purchasing an additional 802,095 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

