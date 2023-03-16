Modus Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Modus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,530,000 after buying an additional 419,722 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,231,000 after buying an additional 126,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,679,000 after buying an additional 658,951 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.48 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.