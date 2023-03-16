Modus Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Modus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after buying an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Yale University grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $72,980,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

