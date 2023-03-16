Modus Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. American National Bank lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SHY opened at $82.19 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $81.33.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.