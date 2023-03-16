Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Momentive Global in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.24.

Momentive Global Price Performance

NASDAQ MNTV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.27. 1,242,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,543. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.52. Momentive Global has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $18.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentive Global

In related news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $36,273.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Momentive Global news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $36,273.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $45,768.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $314,613. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

