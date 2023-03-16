MQS Management LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,488,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Enovis by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,000,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Enovis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enovis Stock Performance

In other Enovis news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,706.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $33,849.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,706.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $109,495.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,247,307.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,506 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $123.32.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.