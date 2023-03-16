MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $200.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

