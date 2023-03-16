MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 143 shares.The stock last traded at $72.41 and had previously closed at $71.23.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.06% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

