My DeFi Pet Tops One Day Volume of $752,510.29 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 16th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $752,510.29 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.28 or 0.01269779 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00011063 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.02 or 0.01591950 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00023690 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,303 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

