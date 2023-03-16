National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.
National Beverage Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of FIZZ stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $51.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,973. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $57.65.
Institutional Trading of National Beverage
National Beverage Company Profile
National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.
Recommended Stories
