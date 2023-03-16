National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of FIZZ stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $51.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,973. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $57.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,147,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,986,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in National Beverage by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $865,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

