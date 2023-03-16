Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.78. 366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,623. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

