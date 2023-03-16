Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NAII traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.78. 366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,623. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Alternatives International (NAII)
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.