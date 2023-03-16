Navcoin (NAV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,780.05

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $5,780.05 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00173049 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00081477 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00048720 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00050900 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000224 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004063 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,713,606 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

