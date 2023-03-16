Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 11.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.74 million. Navient had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 440,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Navient by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.