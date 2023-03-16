Nebulas (NAS) One Day Volume Reaches $90,951.64

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $90,951.64 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00404369 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,803.57 or 0.27332659 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,872,908 coins and its circulating supply is 64,361,105 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

