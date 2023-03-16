Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches One Day Volume of $9.87 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $170.71 million and $9.87 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,891.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.11 or 0.00317802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013425 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.54 or 0.00596746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00074827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00503460 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004011 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,549,061,721 coins and its circulating supply is 40,017,736,451 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

