Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $90.62

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.62 ($1.10) and traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.24). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.21), with a volume of 207,162 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.58) target price on shares of Netcall in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Netcall alerts:

Netcall Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £160.29 million, a PE ratio of 4,975.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netcall Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael Jackson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.28), for a total value of £315,000 ($383,912.25). 11.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.