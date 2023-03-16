NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NURO opened at $1.50 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth $78,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

