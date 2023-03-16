Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,311 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $291,530,000 after buying an additional 1,935,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $75.40 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $74.52 and a 12 month high of $109.69. The firm has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.04 and a 200-day moving average of $93.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

