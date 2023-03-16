Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,882 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 820,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after buying an additional 508,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,773,000 after buying an additional 327,988 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after buying an additional 277,202 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,899,000 after buying an additional 242,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after buying an additional 218,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 3.6 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,061.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.