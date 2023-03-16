Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 1,065 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $306,613,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $205.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $202.99 and a one year high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

