Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Securities reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,761 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,280 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $270.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.72 and its 200-day moving average is $304.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $233.30 and a one year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

