Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 603 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on V. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

NYSE V opened at $216.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.11. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

