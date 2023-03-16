Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Intel by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 259,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 53,596 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $3,060,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Intel by 10.6% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 17,081 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 26,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Price Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

