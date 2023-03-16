New England Research & Management Inc. Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 128.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.86.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.5 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $94.80. 3,176,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,417,190. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $115.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.96.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

