New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 6,530 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $117.16. 289,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,742. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

