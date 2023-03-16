New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 352,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 594,337 shares.The stock last traded at $9.51 and had previously closed at $9.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on New York Mortgage Trust to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.
New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 6.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $888.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77.
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,478,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after buying an additional 1,144,802 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,413,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,760,000 after purchasing an additional 714,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
