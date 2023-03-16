New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 352,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 594,337 shares.The stock last traded at $9.51 and had previously closed at $9.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on New York Mortgage Trust to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 6.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $888.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.46%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,478,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after buying an additional 1,144,802 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,413,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,760,000 after purchasing an additional 714,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

