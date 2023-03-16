NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is West Oak Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 2.5% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,585,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 897,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,043,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 178,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $75.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

