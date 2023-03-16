NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NXGN opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.03. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after buying an additional 1,447,527 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 10,233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after buying an additional 1,055,643 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $10,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after buying an additional 450,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 359,501 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

